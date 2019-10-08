Fitness Festival to Take Over Miami Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jacqueline Kasen and Nikki Pepper are two fitness superstars at Anatomy and they’re giving us a sneak peak of what they’ll be doing at FIBO! FIBO Is the largest fitness, health and wellness festival in the world and it's coming to the Miami Beach Convention Center October 17th-19th.

"This is going to be the best thing Miami Beach has seen in a while. Whether its taking care of your fitness, meeting new people, and meeting different brands from all over," said Pepper, Anatomy Body Architect.

"I'm going to absolutely crush this presentation, I'm going to crush the "Get JacQ'd Experience"! It's everything I do on a daily basis , and I'm so passionate and the desire to help others. It's going to be an amazing experience, a lot of fun," said Kasen, Anatomy Director of Group Fitness

For more information go to http://fibo-usa.com to register.