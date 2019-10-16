Broward County Gets Ready to Read for A Record!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Broward County is leading the charge to help you become one of millions of people on November 7th trying to set the Guinness world record for the largest shared reading experience.

The Children’s Services Council of Broward County is working to buy more than 44,000 books, read by more than one-thousand volunteers to all preschoolers and kindergartners in Broward who will get to keep their own copy of the book.

"So about 40 countries will be reading the book on the same day. But I will tell you that we had the Executive Director of Jump Start here and she said that Broward County’s effort is the best in the world,” said Cindy Arenberg Seltzer, president of the Children's Services Council of Broward County.

To volunteer, visit http://HandsOnBroward.org