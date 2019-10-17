The Roast With The Most; Dwyane Wade Honored!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade was at the 1 South Beach Hotel in style for his celebrity roast. It’s the third edition of the Jason Jackson Celebrity Roast, this time focused on D-Wade and benefiting the Wade Family Foundation.

"A lot of the things we do, especially in this format, is for our community and it goes back into our community. So, i'll take some jokes and I get hit with some jokes to be able to raise some money to give back to our community," said Wade.

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat player and one of the roasters, shared his favorite thing from the whole event.

"I haven't spent time with my dawg, one of my best friends, my brother, my mentor. I'm glad that I get to be around (Wade), I really am," said Butler.