Legal Advice; Car Crash

Attorney Mark Dickstein of the Dickstein Law Firm wants you to be prepared in case you get into a car accident. He says the number one question he gets from potential clients is "what's the value of my car crash case?"

"I can't tell you a day or two after your accident what your case is worth. But, I can tell you how to evaluate the value of your case and it's a very simple formula. I describe it as going to the Hard Rock Casino, putting a dollar in the slot machine, pulling back the lever, hoping you get three cherries, you win the jackpot. Two cherries and a king, nothing. Two cherries and a two, nothing. Three cherries, in every personal injury claim, whether it's a motor vehicle accident, the product's liability claim, medical malpractice, they all have three cherries. The first cherry is fault. The second cherry is damages. The third and probably most important cherry, is a deep pocket, a business, an entity, somebody who has insurance," said Attorney Dickstein.