Get Your Cape On: Make-A-Wish Foundation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Batwoman airs every Sunday night at 8 right here on the CW South Florida and in honor of that we’re featuring heroes in our community. Today, we celebrate Haylee Johnson. A 13-year old from St. Charles, Illinois. She recently celebrated being cancer-free in style at the Versace mansion in South Beach.

Thanks to Make-A-Wish South Florida, Haylee got to live out her dream to meet mermaid princesses and become one of them!

"I never thought this day would come, but here I am!", said Haylee

Haylee battled brain cancer for more than a year. While in radiation and chemotherapy she used to fantasize about mermaids as an escape from reality of her disease. Haylee’s family couldn't be happier in celebrating Haylee and her wish.

"I am so full of joy and pride. I now this is something she's dreamed of for so long. She's always wanted to be a mermaid", said Sam Ragsdale, Haylee's Father.