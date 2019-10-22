Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ladies— hate over packing for vacations or business trips? Well listen up! There’s a designer clothing rental company that’s revolutionizing the way women travel. Co-founder of Lady Jetset and Florida native, Bethany Sharp, is making it easier to pack clothes and limit hauling luggage.

Through the company’s website customers can select their desired pieces and have them shipped directly to their travel or event destinations.

"We really have a goal to stick with higher end designers. Everything we carry retails over $500 in department stores. A lot of the dresses and items we carry you will see in Sax, Neiman, or intermix. We want to stick to that higher end designer aspect, the beauty is that women can rent it for a fraction of the cost" said Sharp.

