Super Teacher: Musical Manaoat

This is Ms. Charlene Manaoat’s kindergarten class at the KIPP Miami Sunrise Academy in Liberty City. This week’s Super Teacher engages her kiddos, as she calls them, in a fun, musical, and loud reading workshop.

"Just to make it really joyful for the kids and I feel like with the singing and the chanting it's stickier for them. They're able to memorize. The kids give me energy, you have to be on 24/7 just to give them exactly what they need. I'm a very joyful person as is, and I think it shows in the classroom too", said Manaoat.

Congratulations to Super Teacher Ms. Charlene Manaoat!