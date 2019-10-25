The New Steakhouse on South Beach, Papi Steak, Is Already a Celebrity Hotspot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Miami Beach has a new, chic, steakhouse called Papi Steak. The 93-seat restaurant opened in September and has already hosted big time stars like Jlo, Fat Joe and Drake. As with all Groot Hospitality establishments, the ambiance plays a major part in the experience.

"The concept I wanted is to bring all the best food from traveling everywhere to this Papi Steak restaurant," said David "Papi Einhorn, owner of Papi Steak.

Einhorn teamed up with restaurateur Dave Grutman after Papi’s Steak took off at Grutman’s Komodo on Brickell Avenue.

The "Papi Steak" is the star of the menu, and sells for around $200.

Melissa Marrero samples the steak with Einhorn.

"It's charred to perfection," said Marrero

"And it's got the papi secret sauce on it, it has a little sweet in it. So with the black pepper, salt and a little hint of sweet... it's the perfect combination to the dry-aged ribeye," said Einhorn.

Even though the papi steak is the star of the menu, David boats about other dishes, including the potato with caviar.

In addition to a full list of over 100 different wines, 12 cocktails are available and range from classic to modern options, like the Coco Chanel. It's made with Gin, lemon juice, house made Rose, coconut puree, french liquor. Finally it is topped off with prosecco and sprayed with rose water.

"Everything is homemade over here, you know, perfection," added Einhorn.

Papi Steak is open seven days a week for dinner.

For More information— head to PAPISTEAK.COM