Favorite Nurse: Katina Kennedy

The bubbly personality of Katina Kennedy bubbled over when she learned that she was the Favorite Nurse award winner, sponsored by West Coast University.

“I was excited. I was like what is this? Because I’ve always been active in the community", said Kennedy.

Katina is so active its hard to imagine when she sleeps. She’s worked 10 years at the Bridget Silva M.D. Family Medicine office, currently located in Coral Springs. Katina also founded a non-profit organization, the All-About Healthy Living Foundation, that holds “health parties” for teenagers and adults. During these “health parties” she teaches kids to live a healthy lifestyle. Through these parties she awards scholarships to high school seniors who want to focus on the healthcare field in college. Katina also wrote two books focused on teaching teens about sex.

“It’s always been my passion to educate our future. We have to educate teens and let them know they’re not invincible. We have to provide them education on just being safe", said Kennedy.

Katina’s passion for health care started in Middle school when she used to inject her diabetic best friend with insulin shots. Now her patients benefit from her kind and nurturing nature. They see her more than just a nurse, a doctor, or friend.

“I think she’s more like a family member. I wouldn’t say girlfriend because she’s hard on you when she needs to be, strict on you. I think she’s very passionate about people’s health", said Tonya Williams, Katina's Patient.

“Her smile always lights up the room. She’s a joy to work with. Patients absolutely adore her. They feel her caring and her passion and they love coming here", said Bridget Silva MD, Family Practitioner.

For more on Katina’s Foundation go to: http://drkatinakennedy.com

My Favorite Nurse is brought to you by West Coast University. If you know a nurse like Katina, make sure to nominate them at my http://myfavoritenurse.com