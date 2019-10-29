THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

South Florida’s Fitness Lifestyle

Posted 4:18 pm, October 29, 2019, by , Updated at 04:17PM, October 29, 2019

The fact that the world’s biggest fitness expo, FIBO, was recently held on Miami Beach is the latest proof that South Florida has become a perfect fit for fitness. Fitness celebrity Kelsey Wells, sweat trainer and creator of the power workout programs has traveled the world and she’s never seen anything like South Florida.

“I love it. I love the vibe. I’m big on energy. And I love how there seems to be a focus on health and wellness in general. Fitness should be about taking care of yourself", said Wells.

 

