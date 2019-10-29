THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Win Tickets to an Advanced Screening of Charlie’s Angels during Batwoman

Posted 1:37 pm, October 29, 2019, by , Updated at 01:34PM, October 29, 2019

The CW South Florida has your chance to win passes to the Walgreens Gridiron Grill-Off Food, Wine & Music Festival on Saturday, November 9, 2019 @ 12PM at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater!

The Gridiron Grill-Off Food, Wine & Music Festival is considered the best-valued food and wine event in South Florida!! Featuring a grilling competition with Miami Dolphin legends and the best of the best South Florida restaurants, a BBQ Pit Master Competition & a concert featuring a nationally acclaimed artist, its no wonder that attendees return year after year. Fans spend the day listening to live music, tasting gourmet samples grilled to perfection and sipping on the finest wines and spirits! Come and celebrate our 10th anniversary where celebrity, competition and charity COLLIDE !!

– ENTER TO WIN TICKETS BELOW –

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.