Goals for Charity! Panthers Star Aleksander Barkov Scores for Local Children’s Hospital

Posted 3:10 pm, November 4, 2019, by , Updated at 03:08PM, November 4, 2019

Florida Panthers Captain, Aleksander Barkov is scoring goals for charity. It took him a while to get that first goal of the 2019-20 season, but he finally lit the lamp on October 30th!

For every goal scored this season Barkov will be donating $1,600 to the Joe Dimaggio Children’s Hospital Foundation. 1,600 dollars because his jersey number is 16. Barkov is also donating a suite at each panthers home game for hospital patients.

"Finally I did something, I'll do whatever I can, and I happen to score a goal..so I'm happy", said Barkov

 

 

 

