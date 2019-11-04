THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Sky House Miami Soars Over Brickell

Posted 2:25 pm, November 4, 2019, by , Updated at 02:17PM, November 4, 2019

Known as Taj Miami (in reference to the Taj Mahal), this Sky House penthouse is a  glass-enclosed mansion with Moroccan details. This spectacular glass penthouse in the sky is at the top of the Palace Condo in the heart of Brickell, Miami.

Miriam Tapia gets a  VIP tour as Craig Evans, Assistant Director of Allied Global Marketing, shares the extraordinary details of this spectacular condo! Sky House Miami is being listed at $3.4 million.

If you want more information you can head on over to skyhousemiami.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.