FIU vs. FAU: Shula Bowl Showdown, Saturday on the CW!

Florida International University and Florida Atlantic University will be clashing in the Shula Bowl this Saturday, and you can watch the game right here on the CW South Florida.

It all gets started with our Pre-game show kicking-off at 5:30pm from FAU stadium in Boca Raton.

The FAU Owls have won both Shula bowls since Head Coach Lane Kiffin took over the team.

"I expect them to play really hard. It's a rivalry game. Records don't matter, statistically these guys have done really well on offense throughout the year and defense. They are ahead of us in a lot of stats, so be ready for a really exciting game. Trying to get to 3-0 in this series", said Kiffin.