Head to One of the Many Michael Schwartz’s Culinary Gems, Traymore on Miami Beach!

Inside the Metropolitan Miami Beach, is one of the many Michael Schwartz's culinary gems, Traymore. Schwartz’s menu celebrates in-season, local ingredients, in line with the hotel’s award-winning restaurants worldwide, which embrace sustainable sources and pay homage to the flavors of their different locations.

"We have a lot of influences from the hotel's food in Asia... influences from Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia... all of the flavors," said Executive Chef, Jorge Negron.

The James-Beard award winner’s restaurant company— The Genuine Hospitality Group— is behind a lot of Miami hotspots like Michael’s Genuine , Genuine Pizza and Amara at Paraiso. Making the Traymore, his ninth South Florida restaurant.

The menu includes starters like beef carpaccio, butter lettuce salad and royal red shrimp ceviche. Other dishes include Korean style pork tenderloin, broccolini made with thai peanut sauce and wild rice and wok-charred salmon with sprout salad, toasted pumpkin seeds and soy lime vinaigrette.

Melissa Marrero samples the salmon with Chef Negron.

"So much flavor, crunchy but very moist inside! I hate that word but I had to say that because salmon has to be moist", said Marrero.

"You can feel the breath [of the salmon... not the grill flavor, but the particular wok flavor]," added Negron.

According to Shwartz, the philosophy is simple… the secret to good food is good food!