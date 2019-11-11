South Florida Baseball Hero, Anthony Rizzo donates to Fight Cancer.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As a cancer survivor himself local baseball hero Anthony Rizzo has a mission – to help others fighting the deadly disease. That’s why the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation holds many fundraisers.

“I want everyone to know that you’re not alone," said Rizzo.

Rizzo lives in Parkland. He overcame cancer and also helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series, breaking a 108-year curse. So you can say he’s a bit of a miracle-worker, especially through his charitable work

Rizzo’s Family Foundation is pledging $1 million for the Joe Dimaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Florida. The baseball star himself will present the ceremonial check during the 8th Annual Walk-Off for cancer in Parkland on November 24th, 2019.