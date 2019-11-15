Super Teacher Takes Care of Animals and Students at Felix Varela High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This fully functioning farm is nestled away on the campus of Felix Varela High School in the Hammocks.

The Varela Veterinarian Academy is run by Yleana Escobar, who’s in charge of taking care of her students while also tending to the barn animals. It’s a 365-day-a-year job with little breaks from the classroom and the barn. And that’s why Ms. Escobar is a super teacher.

“I was floored. I don’t focus on awards. So, it was a big surprise. It was an honor. I love animals beyond belief, it's my passion,” said Escobar.

Congratulations to this Super Teacher! Ms. Escobar, who loves her students and animals alike.