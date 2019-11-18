Panthers Name Former Goalie Roberto Luongo as a Special Advisor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Florida Panthers just named their former star goalie, Roberto Luongo, as a Special Advisor. The new job came just months after 40-year-old Luongo retired from hockey. The team had a news conference November 14th, 2019 to introduce Luongo as the Special Advisor to general manager Dale Tallon.

"I did a lot of thinking this summer. For me, hockey is my life, my passion. Obviously, performance-wise, I wasn't where I wanted to be anymore, but at the same time I still wanted to be involved in the game," Luongo said.

“We want to win championships and we want to have fun doing it. I trust his opinion. It's valued. It's coming from a great wealth of experience over the years. He was a heck of a player throughout his illustrious career. It's all good. I love it. I'm learning from him as well. That's what it's all about," said Tallon.