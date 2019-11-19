Multi-Ball Wall Keeping People Active

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This is a Multi-Ball wall. It’s a giant screen designed to keep people active. The system, which was on display during the FIBO fitness convention at the Miami Beach Convention Center, comes loaded with 27 different games. It’s good for all ages, for fun and for serious training too.

"So it really can be used with almost any sport, to develop your performance in that particular sport. But mostly it's a wonderful way to get people up off the couch from playing videos games and do something they can get immersed with and are having fun," said Steve Blum, Multi-Ball USA.

Multi-ball is designed for commercial spaces like gyms or entertainment centers. The cost is $25,000! For more visit: http://multi-ball.com