WOW Center Block Party for Give Miami Day

It’s the season of giving and on Thursday, November 21st its “Give Miami Day”, a 24-hour online giving campaign. The WOW center, a program dedicated to adults with developmental disabilities, is turning "Give Miami Day" into a block party so guests can learn about WOW and meet their individuals.

"We are really excited to just open the doors for our community to come in and get to experience the WOW Center and the individuals. There's going to be performances and local musicians partnering with our students to perform," said Natalia Wong, Executive Director of WOW Center.

The goal for WOW is for 200 people to pledge $25 or more on "Give Miami Day", which was started by the Miami Foundation in 2012. The Miami Foundation has matched a percentage of every dollar donated to nonprofits on "Miami Give Day".