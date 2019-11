Please enable Javascript to watch this video

105.9 Radio Host Paul Castronovo is such a big Seinfeld fan he helped organize a Seinfeld Feast – "A festivus for the Rest of us" - at Andy’s Live Fire Grill and Bar on Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale.

A Festivus complete with all of the famous Seinfeld foods -- from shrimp to pretzels to soup and our own soup Nazi! This Fort Lauderdale Festivus, in the tradition of the show, carried out our “airing of the grievances.”

