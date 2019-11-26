Riptide Covered Music, Food & Fashion All In One Weekend!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Riptide 2019 rocked Fort Lauderdale Beach this past weekend. Festival attendees not only enjoyed music on the sand, but they also got to experience the different installations throughout the festival.

Whether it be painting art at the White Claw Wall to mouth watering demonstrations at the Publix Culinary stage, there was something for everyone at the festival

For the first time this year, Riptide held its first fashion show, and it was hosted by Celebrity Stylist and one of the star’s of Netflix’s "Queer Eye", Tan France!

Miriam Tapia asks France what his Do's and Don'ts are at a festival. His tips prove to be valuable to regular festival goers!

"Don't go in an outfit that's going to be uncomfortable...you're going to be out there all day..take layers because inevitably you're going to be too hot or cold in morning or evening...also drink water, that's how you keep your skin glowing," said France.

To hear what fashion trend needs to go in the New Year, click on the video!