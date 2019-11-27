Celebrate with the Community the 57th Annual Christmas on Las Olas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Christmas season is finally here!

The 57th annual Christmas on Las Olas takes place on Tuesday Dec 3rd from 5-10 pm and it’s 3 full blocks of family fun!

"You got some great attractions like Snow Mountain. It's a one of a kind attraction where it's just sixty foot snow luge, so you get to slide on real snow or ice. It's ice so your hands are cold when you're going down it. Our ice skating rink is not ice so you can fall on your butt and not get wet on the ice skating rink, but that's a lot of fun. We do a movie for everybody to watch, it's the Christmas Story this year so that'll be nice, and then of course we have all sorts of different attractions up and down. One of the most unique things throughout Christmas on Las Olas is the four stages so different community schools and community choirs come out and sing. " said Luke Moorman, President of Las Olas Association.

This year Christmas on Las Olas is bringing in local non-profit companies to join in on the holiday fun!

"What's unique this year is that we are adding a whole other charity aspect to it, and really Christmas on Las Olas is about the association and the merchants on the Boulevard giving back to the community and allowing the community to come out and enjoy the Boulevard in a way we don't get to do. This is obviously very festive and seasonally oriented but with that an additional seasonal aspect to it with charity bars this year," said Moorman.

Christmas on Las Olas will also have a children’s fun zone where kids can take their pictures with Santa!

For more information on Christmas on Las Olas you can head on over to lasolasboulevard.com