Chadwick Boseman Plays Real-Life Hero in New “21 Bridges” Film

Posted 1:02 pm, November 27, 2019, by , Updated at 01:01PM, November 27, 2019

"21 Bridges" is out in South Florida theaters— it follows an embattled NYPD detective who is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy.

Chadwick Boseman, who recently played Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe plays a real-life hero in the police thriller.

Boseman also shared that he saw "21 Bridges" as an opportunity to make a film that was compelling as well as cinematic, noting how that combination is rarely seen in most action thrillers.

To watch the full interview click the on the video!

 

