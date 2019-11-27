Chadwick Boseman Plays Real-Life Hero in New “21 Bridges” Film

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"21 Bridges" is out in South Florida theaters— it follows an embattled NYPD detective who is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy.

Chadwick Boseman, who recently played Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe plays a real-life hero in the police thriller.

Boseman also shared that he saw "21 Bridges" as an opportunity to make a film that was compelling as well as cinematic, noting how that combination is rarely seen in most action thrillers.

To watch the full interview click the on the video!