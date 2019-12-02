Kid Rock was removed from the stage last week at his bar in Nashville following a drunken, profanity-laced rant against Oprah Winfrey and other female talk show hosts.

In a video taken from the bar and published by TMZ, he also called out Joy Behar and Kathy Lee Gifford.

"I'm not a bad guy. I'm just an honest guy that says, 'Hey, I don't like Oprah Winfrey or Joy Behar. They can suck d*** sideways,'" he said. "Sorry, mom...F*** Oprah. F*** Kathie [Lee] Gifford...I'm not the bad in the equation. I'm the f***in' guy you want, like, 'Hey, he's pretty cool.'"

"Oprah Winfrey is like 'Hey, I just want women to believe in this s***.'" Kid Rock said. "F*** her. She can suck d*** sideways. And if you say that, people say, 'Hey, I'm pretty sure Kid Rock's a racist.' I'm, like, 'Okay, fine. F*** off,'" he says in the video.

Kid Rock has been known to make controversial statements about women in the past, particularly Behar. Last year, he was removed as the grand marshal of Nashville's Christmas parade after comments he made about Joy Behar.

“I would say, love everybody... except screw that Joy Behar b****,” Kid Rock said during a live interview on Fox News in 2018. “I apologize for the language, not the sentiment,” he said.

Kid Rock addressed the incident in a Facebook post over the weekend.

"My people tried to get me to do The Oprah Winfrey show years ago and her people wanted me to write down 5 reasons why I loved her and her show…🏳️‍🌈 I said f*** that and her. End of story.

"I have a big mouth and drink too much sometimes, shocker!" he said.

