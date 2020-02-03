The 100th season of the NFL comes to an end with a magical fourth quarter for the Kansas City Chiefs in the Magic City of Miami!

Patrick Mahomes was the MVP! But former Dolphin running back Damien Williams, who told our Kirk Gimenez that he was going to "bring it home," did just that as he helped the Chiefs bring home just their second title with two touchdowns in a fourth-quarter-comeback.

The score was 31-20 over the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The following debate will likely be played out this week in South Florida --- what was better, that fourth quarter or that Halftime Show with JLo and Shakira? The show was quintessential Miami with a surprise appearance from J Balvin and a bigger surprise appearance from Bad Bunny, who gave the Halftime Show a true Miami and international feel.