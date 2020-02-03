Chefs and NFL Superstars Join Together to Fight Hunger at Taste of the NFL's Party With a Purpose!

Taste of the NFL's Party with a Purpose brings prominent chefs and NFL legends together to raise money in support of food banks across the U.S. This is the events 29th year and it's being celebrated at The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida.

Over 30 chefs and NFL legends teamed up to support the fight against hunger Saturday night.

The net proceeds from the Party with a Purpose fundraiser go to each team’s hometown food bank partner through the Kick Hunger Challenge.

Over the years, the nonprofit has raised millions of dollars for the hungry.

"You go in there and there's 32 of the best chefs in the country and 32 Hall of Famers, plus additional players that are just there to meet. It's the celebration of the best of what the spirit of this weekend is, which is family, food, and football," said TV celebrity and Culinary Host, Adam Richman.

Chefs and players partner up to represent a team.

"We're doing a Moroccan lamb harira. Which is basically a very spice oriented lamb stew. There's lentils, chickpeas, and sweet potatoes over couscous," said Chef Michael Smith, who represented the Chiefs.

"For Taste of the NFL to be able to put this together because they know how important it is for us as people. It doesn't matter what walk of life you're from, to have a solid meal is so important," said former Chiefs Wide Receiver, Eddie Kennison.

"We need to take care of our grandmas, grandpas, cousins, relatives, and neighbors," said former 49ers Linebacker, Dave Wilcox

"The cause is wonderful and the players had fun here signing autographs all-day," said former Dolphins player, Dick Anderson.

This incredible collective effort has resulted in over 200 million meals for families nationwide.

If you want to donate, then head to FeedingAmerica.org

