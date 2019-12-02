If you didn't complete your holiday shopping over the Black Friday weekend, or simply didn't want to deal with the crowds, you are in luck.

Stores are slashing prices again for Cyber Monday, with savings on electronics, clothing, jewelry, appliances, and yes — even the Instant Pot.

In addition, Amazon is offering new deals every hour, just as they do on Amazon Prime Day.

That means a hot deal at 7 a.m. may be gone by 9. But if you don't find the best price on an item you want, keep refreshing the page hourly, and you may find a much better price.

There's only one item where Cyber Monday deals can't compete with the Black Friday rush — large 4K TVs. Due to the shipping costs of extra-large TVs, retailers offered their best prices on Thursday night, not Cyber Monday.

Hottest Cyber Monday Deals

Here are some of the hottest deals that were live as of Monday Morning.

Amazon:

Echo Dot: $22

Fire 7 Tablet: $29

Fire 10 HD Tablet: $99

Ring Doorbell Pro $179

Fire Stick streaming media player with Alexa: $19

Powerbeats Pro $199

Keurig K Cafe: $98

Walmart:

Instant Pot: $49

Up to $100 off gaming consoles

Up to 40% off iPads and 4KTV's

Up to a $400 gift card with activation of select iPhones on AT&T or Verizon

Target:

Apple AirPods with charging case: $144

7 quart Air Fryer: $79

Instant Pot: $49

Up to 50% off furniture

Up to 50% off toys

Apple:

$50 Apple Store gift card with phone purchase

$25 Apple Store gift card with AirPods purchase

Apple Watch Series 3: $199 plus $25 gift card

Best Buy:

Two free games with Nintendo Switch console

Powerbeats Wireless earbuds: $89

Chromebooks starting at $119

Lenovo Laptops starting at $179

Up to 40% off major appliances

Also, look for huge sales on fashion at Macy's, Kohl's, JC Penney and more, as well as up to 70% off select furniture at Wayfair.

CNET is updating the hottest deals hourly, as they will change base on supply as the day goes on — especially at Amazon.

Cyber Monday deals continue until midnight, so if the boss doesn't want you shopping on company time, you'll still have a few hours left to shop this evening, so you don't waste your money.

