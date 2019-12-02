As post-Thanksgiving travelers make their way home, severe weather is turning the journey into a quite a trek.

As of Monday afternoon, more than 3,000 flights within, into or out of the United States have been delayed, according to flight-tracking company FlightAware. In addition, more than 500 flights within, into or out of U.S. have been canceled.

According to FlightAware's "Misery Map," the delays and cancellations are impacting travelers coast to coast.

Due to the widespread travel delays and flight cancellations, many airlines are offering waivers to customers. The airlines cite specific travel dates, destinations and cities of origin in order to qualify for the waivers.

Here's a roundup of what airlines are offering to travelers.

Southwest Airlines: Customers who are holding reservations to, from or through certain Northeastern cities Sunday, December 1 through Monday, December 2 may re-book in the original class of service or travel standby without paying any additional charge. The re-booking date must be within 14 days of the original travel day with the original city pairings. Click here for more info.

Delta Air Lines: If you booked with Delta, some flights traveling to or from cities in the Northeast, Midwest and Upper Midwest are eligible to be rescheduled without a change fee. You can also cancel your flight and use the value toward a future flight. You can check Delta's website for more details.

United Airlines: "The change fee and any difference in fare will be waived for new United flights departing on or before December 6, 2019, as long as travel is rescheduled in the originally ticketed cabin (any fare class) and between the same cities as originally ticketed," United says on its website. The airports included in the waiver can be found here.

American Airlines: If you're traveling to, from or through an airport in the Northeast, you may be able to change or delay your American Airlines trip at no charge. The airline is waiving its change fee for certain customers impacted by the winter weather. See all the eligible destinations here.

JetBlue: JetBlue is offering a "Winter Storm Ezekiel Fee Waiver" for certain customers customers traveling Sunday, December 1, through Monday, December 2. The airline will waive change/cancel fees and fare differences for these affected airports.