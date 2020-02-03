KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi is celebrating the team's Super Bowl victory by paying for all dog adoptions at the KC Pet Project.

The rescue organization made the announcement on their Facebook Sunday after the game.

The fee waiver will be applied to any dog that became available for adoption Feb. 2 or before.

All season long, the Chiefs player has been sponsoring the adoption fee for one dog per game won by the team.

The Derrick Nnadi Foundation is responsible helping fund the partnership.

This story was originally published by staff at KSHB.