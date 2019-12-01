For most student athletes, Senior Day is a chance to celebrate with loved ones as they take the field in front of their fans for one last time.

Unfortunately, for Michigan State senior defensive back Josh Butler, he lost both of his parents while he was in college.

November 4th, 2017 God called home a man beyond measures. April 28th, 2019 God called an woman of strength. I love y’all forever. Rest easy 🤟🏾 see y’all heaven but, until then watch your son shine from above! 💙❤️

To my spartan family! Thank y’all for all the love and support!

— JoshButlerTv 📺 (@JoshButlerTv) April 28, 2019

According to the team's website, Butler lost his father, Steven, and his mother, Ladrida Bagley.

As his Michigan State teammates took the field with their families during the Spartans' Senior Day on Saturday, Butler walked out of the tunnel with his other family members.

His two dogs: Roxy and Remi.

The fifth-year senior walked out of the Spartan Stadium tunnel, hugged his coach, Mark Dantonio, and took the field with his two fur babies as fans gave him a rousing ovation.

Butler's Michigan State went on to beat Maryland 19-16, clinching a bowl berth for the Spartans. After the game, Butler took to social media to show the family celebrating.

In case y’all missed us on the field, this is us!! the best family of 3 senior night 💚 Jerseys and Flowers 💐 💚💚 #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/bQsCs65Pag — Roxy_RemiTv📺 (@Roxy_RemiTv) December 1, 2019

Well played, Josh, Roxy and Remi!

This story was originally published by KJ Hiramoto on WFTS.