The Los Angeles County Fire Department has released the 911 calls from last week's helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others.

In total, five 911 calls were released by the Fire Department. The callers gave dispatchers directions on how to reach the crash.

The callers reported seeing flames and smoke.

One other caller heard the crash.

"I just heard a helicopter go over me," a caller who said he couldn't see the crash. "It went over my head, it is thick in the clouds, and then I heard a pop and it immediately stopped."

Listen to the calls below: