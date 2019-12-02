Menu

Sushi sold at Trader Joe’s, other stores recalled over Listeria concerns

Posted: 3:14 PM, Dec 02, 2019
Updated: 2019-12-02 15:23:06-05
BROCKTON, Mass. – Ready-to-eat sushi, salads and spring rolls sold at stores in the Midwest and East Coast are being recalled because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Fuji Food Products, Inc. announced the recall on Wednesday, saying that the problem was discovered in their Brockton, Massachusetts, facility during a routine inspection conducted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The products being recalled are under the Okami and Trader Joe's brands. They were sold at 7 Eleven, Walgreens, Food Lion, Hannaford, Trader Joe’s, Giant Eagle Supermarkets, Porkys, Bozzutos, Supreme Lobster, and Superior Foods.

The products were sold and distributed in Washington D.C. and the following states: Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The products are packed in plastic trays with clear lids and sell-by dates are listed on the labels.

Consumers who have purchased any of the affected products should dispose of them in an appropriate waste container. Trader Joe's says you can also return the products to their stores for a full refund.

Below is a list of the affected products, their sell-by dates and their UPC codes:

UPC Code

Product Description

Range of Sell-By Dates

7-32869-28101-5

Okami 8pc California Roll

11/22/2019- 12/06/2019

7-32869-28102-2

Okami 8pc Spicy California Roll

11/22/2019- 12/06/2019

7-32869-28103-9

Okami 8pc Supreme California Roll

11/22/2019- 12/06/2019

7-32869-28104-6

Okami 8pc Spicy Supreme California Roll

11/22/2019- 12/06/2019

7-32869-28105-3

Okami 8pc Classic California Roll with SO

11/22/2019- 12/06/2019

7-32869-28111-4

Okami 8pc Supreme Combo

11/22/2019- 12/06/2019

7-32869-28112-1

Okami 8pc Supreme Sampler

11/22/2019- 12/06/2019

7-32869-28122-0

Okami 8pc Brown Rice Classic California Roll

11/22/2019- 12/06/2019

7-32869-28200-5

Okami 25pcs Sushi Platter

11/22/2019- 12/06/2019

7-32869-28201-2

Okami 6pcs Sushi Platter

11/22/2019- 12/06/2019

7-32869-28262-3

Okami 8pc Seafood Combo

11/22/2019- 12/06/2019

7-32869-28114-5

Okami Tempura Shrimp Roll 6pc

11/22/2019- 12/06/2019

7-32869-28113-8

Okami 8pc Salmon Philly Roll

11/22/2019- 12/06/2019

603751

Trader Joes Smoked Salmon Poke Bowl

11/20/2019-12/04/2019

614719

Trader Joes Banh Mi Style Salad

11/19/2019- 12/03/2019

908795

Trader Joes Shrimp Spring Rolls 7oz

11/18/2019- 12/02/2019

921510

Trader Joes Tofu Spring Rolls 7 oz

11/18/2019- 12/02/2019

646574

Trader Joes Queso Fundido 16oz

12/10/2019-12/24/2019

348966

Trader Joes 8pcs Spicy Cal Roll 8oz

11/22/2019- 12/06/2019

348997

Trader Joes 8pcs California Roll 8oz

11/22/2019- 12/06/2019

513289

Trader Joes 8pc Tempura Shrimp Crunch Rolls 8.5oz

11/22/2019- 12/06/2019

603775

Trader Joes 8pcs Smoked Salmon Philly Roll

11/20/2019-12/04/2019

909822

Trader Joes 8pcs Brown Rice California Roll 8oz

11/22/2019- 12/06/2019

