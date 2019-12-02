BROCKTON, Mass. – Ready-to-eat sushi, salads and spring rolls sold at stores in the Midwest and East Coast are being recalled because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Fuji Food Products, Inc. announced the recall on Wednesday, saying that the problem was discovered in their Brockton, Massachusetts, facility during a routine inspection conducted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The products being recalled are under the Okami and Trader Joe's brands. They were sold at 7 Eleven, Walgreens, Food Lion, Hannaford, Trader Joe’s, Giant Eagle Supermarkets, Porkys, Bozzutos, Supreme Lobster, and Superior Foods.
The products were sold and distributed in Washington D.C. and the following states: Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
The products are packed in plastic trays with clear lids and sell-by dates are listed on the labels.
Consumers who have purchased any of the affected products should dispose of them in an appropriate waste container. Trader Joe's says you can also return the products to their stores for a full refund.
Below is a list of the affected products, their sell-by dates and their UPC codes:
|
UPC Code
|
Product Description
|
Range of Sell-By Dates
|
7-32869-28101-5
|
Okami 8pc California Roll
|
11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|
7-32869-28102-2
|
Okami 8pc Spicy California Roll
|
11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|
7-32869-28103-9
|
Okami 8pc Supreme California Roll
|
11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|
7-32869-28104-6
|
Okami 8pc Spicy Supreme California Roll
|
11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|
7-32869-28105-3
|
Okami 8pc Classic California Roll with SO
|
11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|
7-32869-28111-4
|
Okami 8pc Supreme Combo
|
11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|
7-32869-28112-1
|
Okami 8pc Supreme Sampler
|
11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|
7-32869-28122-0
|
Okami 8pc Brown Rice Classic California Roll
|
11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|
7-32869-28200-5
|
Okami 25pcs Sushi Platter
|
11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|
7-32869-28201-2
|
Okami 6pcs Sushi Platter
|
11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|
7-32869-28262-3
|
Okami 8pc Seafood Combo
|
11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|
7-32869-28114-5
|
Okami Tempura Shrimp Roll 6pc
|
11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|
7-32869-28113-8
|
Okami 8pc Salmon Philly Roll
|
11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|
603751
|
Trader Joes Smoked Salmon Poke Bowl
|
11/20/2019-12/04/2019
|
614719
|
Trader Joes Banh Mi Style Salad
|
11/19/2019- 12/03/2019
|
908795
|
Trader Joes Shrimp Spring Rolls 7oz
|
11/18/2019- 12/02/2019
|
921510
|
Trader Joes Tofu Spring Rolls 7 oz
|
11/18/2019- 12/02/2019
|
646574
|
Trader Joes Queso Fundido 16oz
|
12/10/2019-12/24/2019
|
348966
|
Trader Joes 8pcs Spicy Cal Roll 8oz
|
11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|
348997
|
Trader Joes 8pcs California Roll 8oz
|
11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|
513289
|
Trader Joes 8pc Tempura Shrimp Crunch Rolls 8.5oz
|
11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|
603775
|
Trader Joes 8pcs Smoked Salmon Philly Roll
|
11/20/2019-12/04/2019
|
909822
|
Trader Joes 8pcs Brown Rice California Roll 8oz
|
11/22/2019- 12/06/2019