Senators continue final statements on impeachment trial

Following impeachment managers' and defense closing arguments, senators will continue to give statements on Trump's impeachment trial Tuesday ahead of the final vote scheduled for Wednesday.

The seven impeachment managers used only about an hour of their allotted four ours to give a final pitch as to why they feel President Donald Trump should be removed from office.

Following closing arguments, every senator will have the opportunity to give their own statement about the trial.

Sandwiched in between the senators' statements and the final vote will be President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech, which will take place on Tuesday evening.

The final vote on the articles of impeachment against Trump will take place on Wednesday at about 4 p.m. ET.

