Millennials driving up cost of Christmas trees

The cost of Christmas trees is going up and it is because of millennials, according to the National Christmas Tree Association.

Their researchers found a 20% spike in the purchase of real Christmas trees and a 12% rise in artificial trees in 2018. Because of the increase in demand, the cost of a tree has also risen.

Researchers say millennials have gotten to the age where they are settling down, getting married and having children. Researchers also say that social media and the desire for the perfect holiday photo plays a role in the purchase of real trees.

The Christmas tree industry took a major hit in 2008 at the beginning of the Great Recession. The economy has improved though in the last few years and most Americans have fully recovered. It has also become more common to have more than one tree in a home.