Politics infiltrate this year’s Super Bowl

With the first votes in this year’s presidential election to be cast on Monday at the Iowa Caucus, two presidential candidates infiltrated this year’s Super Bowl.

President Donald Trump and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg took out advertisements during Sunday’s game. A 30-spot in this year’s Super Bowl reportedly sold for more than $5 million.

Trump reportedly took out two 30-seconds spots, while Bloomberg bought a 60-second advertisement.

Trump's advertisement focused on criminal justice reform, and the story of a woman who was released after originally being sentenced to a lifetime prison term for a nonviolent drug offense.

Watch one of Trump's ad here:

The New York Times reported that a second ad would be seen for the first time during the game.

Bloomberg’s ad spotlighted a signature issue for his campaign: Gun control. It featured a mother whose 13-year-old was killed by a gunman.

Here is Bloomberg's spot:

Before the Super Bowl, Fox News host Sean Hannity interviewed Trump during the Fox Pregame Show.

Watch Trump's interview here: